Volunteer grant applications open, community groups encouraged to apply

Community groups are encouraged to apply for grants up to $5000 to assist the work of its volunteers.
Federal Member for Hume Angus Taylor said the 2022 Volunteer Grants funding round was now open for expressions of interest.
"This is always a fantastic opportunity for the many great community groups around my electorate to apply for grants between $1000 and $5000 to support the important work of their volunteers," Mr Taylor said.
"Groups can use these grants for anything that helps with costs incurred by their volunteers, such as eligible small equipment items, fuel and transport costs incurred by volunteers, and the cost of relevant training courses or necessary background checks."
In 2021 Hume had 40 community groups share in $127,000 in funding.
"In addition to this through the 2021 Volunteer Grants Reserve Phase more than $24,000 was provided to a further eight community groups," Mr Taylor said.
Among them was the Goulburn Mulwaree Support Rural Fire Brigade, which received $4000 for new lockers; Carinya Court, Boorowa's aged and disabled units, received $1025 to cover fuel costs associated with garden maintenance; and $4156 for Wollondilly's Riding for the Disabled to purchase a defibrillator and tools.
Expressions of interest close at 5pm on Monday, September 19, 2022.
Successful groups will then be invited to submit a full application assessed by the Department of Social Services.
Expression of interest forms are available for collection at the Goulburn and Camden Electorate Offices or can be found at https://www.angustaylor.com.au/content/2022-volunteer-grants-expression-interest-form
Further information, including detailed guidelines and eligibility criteria, is available on the Department of Social Services website.
