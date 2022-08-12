The wealthiest locality in the Southern Tablelands has been revealed after the Australian Taxation Office [ATO] released data.
The ATO released statistics on median and average taxable incomes from 2019 to 2020, sorted by postcodes.
So, which postcode in the Tablelands ranked highest for median income?
Postcode 2582, which covers Yass and Murrumbateman, was the clear winner by quite some margin, coming in at $55,921.
Coming in at $52,180 was the neighboring postcode of 2581. This includes locales such as Gunning, Collector and Breadalbane.
Goulburn (postcode 2580) finished third with a median annual taxable income of $47,824.
The lowest figure was $39,999 which belongs to postcode 2583. This covers Crookwell and surrounds.
Average taxable incomes follow a similar pattern.
Yass and Murrumbateman (2582) ranks first with $68,284 with Gunning, Collector and Breadalbane (281) sitting in second on $60,643.
Despite being third in median income, Goulburn (2580) sits in fourth on $55,876 with Marulan, Exeter, Tallong, Penrose (2579) ranking third on $57,230.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
