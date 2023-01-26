2023 Crookwell Community and Business Directory

Crookwell is the largest village within the Upper Lachlan Shire Council area. This LGA stretches from Grabine Lakeside State Park in the north west to some of Collector in the south, and from the locality of Jerriwa in the south west to Wombeyan Caves and Big Hill in the east.
In terms of the local climate, it gets pretty warm here in summer, although there's a very noticeable contrast between the cycle of wet years and dry years.
For your own safety, be mindful of possible bushfire threats or the occasional severe storm that may include heavy rains that close some of the district's roads, some strong winds that can cause damage to power lines and bring down some trees, and possibly hail.
Upper Lachlan Shire Council launched a new website in December 2022. On it you'll find various useful information for residents and businesses. For instance, there's a community directory listing contact details (and a website where applicable) for various local associations and committees, as well as the local education facilities.
ULSC is a single ward with nine councillors elected. The mayor is currently (until at least September 2023) Pam Kensit who served for five years as the only female on the previous council.
Ordinary council meetings now take place from 1.30pm on the third Thursday most months (or the second Thursday in January and December; check the website in case this changes).
There's a limit on the number of people who can physically attend the Council Chambers in Crookwell, but these and the extraordinary meetings are shown via a webcast and remain archived on council's website for at least a few months.
