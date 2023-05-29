Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News

Council takes stands against rainbow story time leaflets in Crookwell

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated May 30 2023 - 11:56am, first published May 29 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst drag queen, Betty Confetti, has described as "hateful" material opposing rainbow story time that was disseminated in Crookwell on the weekend. Picture supplied.
Bathurst drag queen, Betty Confetti, has described as "hateful" material opposing rainbow story time that was disseminated in Crookwell on the weekend. Picture supplied.

Upper Lachlan Shire Council has come out swinging against what it described as "disturbing leaflets and misinformation" being spread about Rainbow story time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.