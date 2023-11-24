Crookwell Gazette
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Police urge motorists to drive to conditions after Goulburn district crash

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
November 24 2023 - 2:18pm
The Toll helicopter flew a woman to Canberra Hospital after she sustained serious injuries in a crash on the Crookwell Road on Friday. File photo by Louise Thrower.
Police have supplied further details on a three-vehicle crash that temporarily closed the Goulburn to Crookwell Road on Friday, November 24.

