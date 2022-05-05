It's not something one tends to worry about but yours could be next on the list.
Upper Lachlan Shire council are warning residents to remain vigilant after a spate of bin thefts across the region.
Director of Environment and Planning Alex Waldron said while it hadn't presented a major problem as of yet, bins not brought in for a few days were being targeted.
"It's not happening to a major degree, but it has impacted substantially on those who've had their bins taken including the costs incurred for a replacement," she said.
"Council will attempt to find missing bins, but it's a good preventative measure to secure them promptly."
While on the topic of waste management, Ms Waldron also reminded people to not dispose of any heater ash in council bins as winter approaches.
"Heat can remain in ash for a long time and when placed in a bin or even worse ending up in the collection truck, can be disastrous," she said.
Heater ash can be taken to Council's Waste Facilities at no cost and be placed in the designated area (NOT IN THE BINS OR GREENWASTE STOCKPILES) or can be composted and used in the garden.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
