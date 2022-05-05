The Crookwell Dogs hosted the Cooma Red Devils in a comfortable victory at the Crookwell Memorial Oval on Saturday, April 30.
In beautiful Crookwell weather, the Dogs blew out of the gates playing good structure to score an early try through old boy fullback Danny Knight.
Tom McGregor then extended the lead further through two penalty goals.
More tries followed from 'Long Tom' Mcgregor, Edward 'Curly' Price, Will Croker and another to fullback Danny Knight in what was also James Croker's first try assist for the dogs in eight years to take a substantial lead in the first half.
Cooma scored on the half time siren to finish the first half 37-7.
The message from Dogs coach Bruce Nixon at half time was for his side to go back to their usual structure and play patient footy.
The boys must've had blocked ears as the home side played the complete opposite in the second half.
The Dogs continually handed over the ball early in the second half and defended for the first 20 minutes before Cooma scored another try.
A blow up from captain James croker lifted the boys for another good five minutes of rugby as returning old boy Aaron 'red dog' Leighton darted down the short side to score another try in his Crookwell career.
Cooma scored right on the hooter and converted to make the final score 42-21.
It was a good win for the Dogs, but there will be a lot to improve on.
However, it was great to see new players Chad Stockley, Liam Croke, Sam Abbey and Hugh Croker show great promise early in their Dogs career.
The Dogs thanked their loyal supporters and wished club number eight and vice president Edward 'Curly' Price a happy 30th birthday.
