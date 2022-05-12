Most people who make a tree change tend to settle in by slowly immersing themselves into the community, maybe via a volunteer group or sports club.
Advertisement
It's hardly a surprise then that the fitness-obsessed 46-year old decided to organise an 80km charity run to give back to his family's new home.
Taking place on May 28, the Keeto 800 is raising funds for Crookwell Community Trust as well as Police Legacy's Run4Blue charity event.
Since hitting the pavement, for training as well as garnering support, Muscat has been blown away with how the community has rallied behind his cause.
"The business support has been fantastic, he told the Crookwell Gazette.
"Everyone I've approached has given me money or raffle prizes.
"It's hard work being a stranger in a town and trying to contribute immediately.
Mr Muscat said it takes time to settle, but he was thrilled with the community's warm reception.
"I'm quite a sociable person and I've come from the outside but the people I've met are getting behind me.
"That's the beauty of the town, they are an amazing bunch of people."
The run itself won't be the only thing going on with Crookwell AP and H Society pitching in to give the Showground finish line a festival-like feel from 3.30pm with a bar, fireworks and live music pumping.
And everyone is invited "This is an event for the whole region," he said.
For more email ryanseaman@hotmail.com.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.