Taralga Art Show ready to celebrate 20th birthday with creative feast

Time flies when you are having fun so it's hardly a surprise the Taralga Art Show is already celebrating its 20th birthday.
The event, hosted by Taralga Progress Association, will mark two decades of showcasing some of the best artwork in the region over the 11-13 June long weekend.
Held at the Taralga Memorial Hall, the show will also be the first since 2019 after having its previous two iterations cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions.
It officially kicks off on the Saturday evening at 6pm with district resident and cartoonist Warren Brown entertaining the crowd.
This year will give every visitor a chance to be involved with the 2022 Taralga mural open for the public to paint, located in the Hall.
Adults can also participate in a workshop about making art with wire hosted by Leanne Kelly. It will be held on Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. Bookings are essential and an entry fee of $25 applies.
The younger ones won't be left out either with a free children's (from age 10) workshop on Saturday morning, hosted by Amy Curran and featuring felt-making and watercolours. Children can also vote for the Children's Choice Award for the best work with the winning artist pocketing $100 thanks to the Taralga Hotel.
Elsewhere there will be prizes across the categories including the $100 Hangers' award, the $200 RMB Lawyers People's Choice Award and the $100 Taralga Wildlife Park Award for the best wildlife or livestock depiction.
Organisers also stressed that there is plenty to do away from the art as well with Taralga's pubs, cafes and shops all looking forward to welcoming crowds.
For more information you can email taralgaartshow@gmail.com and head to Taralga Art Show's Facebook page.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
