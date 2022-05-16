Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Hume Conservatorium seeking to be regional "leader" as three-month search for CEO begins

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated May 17 2022 - 3:27am, first published May 16 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Losing good people is never easy for any organisation but the Hume Conservatorium has its focus firmly on its future as the search for a new leader begins.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.