There's not long to go now until Saturday's Federal Election.
The following is a list of polling booths across or adjacent to the Upper Lachlan Shire where you can cast your all-important vote.
Bigga Memorial Hall - 28 Binda Street, Bigga
Binda Public School - 21 Queen Street, Binda
Boorowa Central School - 31-49 Pudman Street, Boorowa
Canyonleigh Community Hall - 2230 Canyonleigh Road, Canyonleigh
Collector Memorial Hall - 1 Brennan Street, Collector
Crookwell Public School - 43 Denison Street Crookwell
Dalton Public Hall - 11 Chapel Street, Dalton
Grabben Gullen Public Hall - Camp Street, Grabben Gullen
Gunning Public School - 96 Yass Street, Gunning
Laggan Public School - Laggan Road, Laggan
Marulan Community Centre - 70 George Street, Marulan
Rye Park Public School - 2-4 Yass Street, Rye Park
Taralga Memorial Hall - 23 Orchard Street, Taralga
