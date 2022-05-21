Voters have turned out in force across Hume, despite almost one-third of the electorate casting a pre-poll.
In Goulburn, people queued for up to 20 minutes at several booths, including the George Simes Scout Hall and Wesley Centre. Liberal volunteer, Guy Milson, said he'd never seen anything like it in all the years he'd helped on campaigns.
Cake stalls and barbecues also got off to an early start on a cool but sunny day.
The economy, cost of living, climate change and accountability were among the issues that resonated among voters. They were choosing from nine candidates.
While some, including sitting Liberal MP Angus Taylor and independent Sheneli Dona, were out and about, the day wasn't quite what candidate Penny Ackery expected.
The independent said she developed a bad cough overnight and wouldn't be hitting the booths.
"I'm not well enough to be going out and I'd rather not pass anything on to people. I'll be taking a COVID test," she said.
Nevertheless, her volunteers were on the ground. Ms Ackery said she'd been inspired by the number of volunteers on her campaign.
Her team has also waged a strong social media campaign. The Vote Angus Out group has also backed her but Ms Ackery said she had not received funding from it, but instead, from volunteers who had come forward.
"I'm not in this to come second," she said
"At the very least, everyone is looking for us to make the seat marginal...It will send a message that we are not going to put up with the lack of representation we've had in the past."
Meantime, sitting Liberal MP Angus Taylor was pressing the flesh at Goulburn's Mulwaree High School booth before travelling to the electorate's north.
"We've had a terrific response on pre-poll from people wanting to see a recovery from the pandemic and a continuation of the extraordinary investments that have been made in the region. I'm looking forward to a good day," he said.
Mr Taylor was not speculating on any chances of a hung parliament and said there was "absolutely no appetite" within the party to change Scott Morrison as leader in that event.
"He has been absolutely brilliant," Mr Taylor said.
Also at Mulwaree High, independent Sheneli Dona said she'd been "blown" away by the level of support for her.
"It has shown that people are prepared to consider new perspectives...I can't predict what the outcome will be but I think there's a good wind of change," she said.
Labor's Greg Baines was looking forward to the campaign's end.
"It's been very long but a very positive campaign. I'm optimistic there will be a change of government nationally," he said.
"It's been an uphill battle in Hume because it's a very conservative seat. I think it will be a two-horse race between Labor and Liberal and from what I'm hearing, the independents are not making as much impact."
Voters had mixed responses. For Goulburn man Tony Kent, a strong economy was the prime issue, more so than "peripheral" matters like a a federal integrity commission.
Truck driver Graham Harrison said fuel costs were "killing" him and he wanted higher pay.
Paul Briggs, lined up with his young daughter, was deciding between Ms Ackery and Labor. Action on climate change, education and more mental health funding rated highly for him.
"I want a better chance for the future and my daughter," he said.
"...I've seen a lot about Penny Ackery and she has a lot of good points. Probably having an independent is the best way to unseat Angus."
But Goulburn woman Susan Boulton said she was voting Liberal because she "didn't want to see the country back in deficit."
"Scott Morrison has done a fantastic job and he's had everything thrown at him," she said.
Others, like Chris, who declined to give his surname, wanted more integrity and accountability from politicians and action on climate change. He was voting independent.
"Unfortunately, we're in an uneducated electorate that doesn't understand the situation we're in...I trust the science but we have an MP who doesn't give a toss and takes donations from the fossil fuel industry," he said.
Vote counting begins after the close of polls at 6pm.
