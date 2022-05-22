Labor's Hume candidate Greg Baines isn't conceding a loss just yet but acknowledges it will be tough to win, based on the count so far.
Nevertheless, the party's electoral council is celebrating the national result, which sees Labor return to power after nine years.
"It's a relief to have care and compassion back in politics again," Mr Baines said on Sunday.
In Hume, sitting Liberal Angus Taylor is well ahead on 39,039 primary votes (42,65pc) to Mr Baines on 28,747 (19.55pc). Independent Penny Ackery is in third place, with 10,637 votes (15.69pc). A total 64 of 72 polling booths, comprising 73,151 ballots, have been counted. Hume has 121,879 registered voters. So far, there are 5363 informal votes (7.33pc).
Mr Taylor, who had a 13pc margin in the seat, has so far suffered a 10.64pc swing against him. Labor has registered a a 5.4pc swing towards the party on a two-candidate preferred basis, Australian Electoral Commission data showed.
But on primary votes, Mr Baines suffered an almost seven per cent swing against him from the last election.
However eight booths, some pre-polls and postal votes are yet to be counted. Preferences will then be distributed.
"It's a really good result considering I didn't have the name and face recognition that Angus Taylor had for nine years," he said.
"...It literally was David versus Goliath...We had a very modest budget and did exceedingly well...with a grassroots, old fashioned campaign. I'm very proud of that."
The party allocated $30,000 to the campaign.
The school teacher, from Gunning, said it would be "a tall order" for Labor to win Hume but forecast a two-election campaign for the party to take the seat. He intends to stand for pre-selection at the next poll.
He acknowledged Ms Ackery had drawn primary votes from the two major parties but said scrutineering showed her preferences were flowing to Labor. He also expected to draw Greens preferences.
Mr Baines was not surprised by independents' election success, saying voters at the booths and during door knocking were echoing their policies on climate change, integrity and a 'listening' style of government.
"Our values are very consistent with the 'teal' independents," he said.
"I think the result was a strong endorsement of Labor values and a rejection of the impersonal style of politics that doesn't put people at the centre."
He attributed the nationwide coalition loss to people's sense that 'big decisions weren't being made when necessary' and that the government was 'ignoring' their concerns about integrity and the environment.
"I found throughout Hume, even among conservatives, that integrity in government rated highly," he said.
"I feel one of the mistakes the Morrison government made was brushing this aside as not important. It was more important than they realised."
Mr Baines said Hume had secured one of the largest swings towards Labor in NSW and had won more booths than in 2019.
After a long campaign, he's back to work on Monday. Nevertheless, the experience has whet his appetite.
"I'd love to run again because I've learnt a lot and it would help to build my brand recognition in the community," he said.
"I got a positive response because my style of politics is listening and feeding that up to the party, not talking at people."
