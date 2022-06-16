The Goulburn and Southern Highlands regions are set to benefit from a targeted education program seeking to help local businesses and entrepreneurs bring their ideas to fruition.
The University of Wollongong's business accelerator and incubator program iAccelerate will launch iAccelerate Rise at the University's Southern Highland Campus on Friday July 1 and at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Thursday July 7.
iAccelerate Rise is a program to support entrepreneurs in bushfire-affected regions, the launch events are open to the public.
Each event will host speakers, including leaders from local industry and government, and a panel of entrepreneurs who will join virtually. Following each launch there will be a 10 minute Taste of Rise workshop. To attend, interested parties can register at iaccelerate.com.au/rise.
iAccelerate was last year awarded $999,570 from the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund (BLER), jointly funded by Australian and NSW Governments, to deliver the program to 10-bushfire-affected regions.
The initiative will deliver education programs to support 90 of the most promising entrepreneurs and business owners in bushfire-affected areas to create 300 new jobs.
Chris Petersilge, Ecosystem Evangelist at iAccelerate, said that the Rise entrepreneur support program will increase economic resilience in both the Wingecarribee Shire and Goulburn Mulwaree regions and boost employment and business opportunities for young people.
"We are delighted to launch this unique program in the Southern Highlands and Goulburn Mulwaree. We look forward to welcoming entrepreneurs in both regions who have a business idea, along with business owners who may want to step back and look at their business, and community enterprises or government agencies with a project to develop," Mr Petersilge said.
The program will begin with an opportunity for entrepreneurs to test their business idea. From there, applications will open for the eight-week series of unique sessions designed to work on the idea. It will culminate with a Public Pitch in each area in September.
The launch event will be held on Friday 1 July from 11.45am-1.00pm in the Southern Highlands at University of Wollongong Southern Highlands Campus, and on Thursday 7 July in Goulburn Mulwaree at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre from 11.45am-1.00pm. To attend, please register at iaccelerate.com.au/rise.
