Investigations begin into Crookwell district bridge's stability

Motorists are advised to reduce their speed at a Crookwell district bridge as geotechnical investigations get underway this week.
Transport for NSW said the work, at Limestone Creek just south of Tuena, would assess the structural stability of the road and bridge.
The work started on Monday, July 18 and was expected to go from 7am to 5pm weekdays for two weeks, weather permitting.
Single lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place during work for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists should plan their journey and allow five minutes additional travel time.
A spokesman said the investigations were not prompted by the road's crash history. Data showed there hadn't been any at the bridge between 2016 and 2020.
During the same period, there were five crashes recorded on the 14.5km section of Junction Point Road from north of Tuena Creek to the intersection with Bell Street, Tuena.
These crashes resulted in seven people being injured, including two people seriously injured.
The Centre for Road Safety only reports on crashes recorded by NSW Police Force, in which at least one person was killed or injured, or in which at least one motor vehicle was towed away.
