Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Over 50 per cent home owners and 11 years older than the national average, here's what the Upper Lachlan Shire looks like in 2022

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 19 2022 - 7:58am, first published 7:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Upper lachlan Shire has recoded some impressive growth. Photo: Louise Thrower

'Tree-changers' are part of a 'promising trend' for the Upper Lachlan Shire [ULS] according to council general manager Coleen Worthy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.