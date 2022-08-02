She was already the pride of Goulburn but Ellen Ryan can now add 'gold medalist' to her resume after a historic win overnight at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Ryan became the first ever Australian Commonwealth Games gold medalist in the woman's singles bowls when she defeated Guernsey's Lucy Beere 21-17 on Tuesday morning (AEST).
It didn't come easy though with Ryan trailing 6-nil, 10-2 and 16-12 before surpassing Beere late on to claim gold.
Residents woke to the news while plenty stayed up to cheer the 25-year old on.
Goulburn Mulwaree Mayor Peter Walker summed up the general sentiment to the Gazette when asked what Ryan's achievement meant to the town.
"She is nothing short of a lovely young lady," Mr Walker said.
"She promotes herself and promotes Goulburn and her family. She's a good kid.
"There are so many people in Goulburn who have been behind her. We as a council, on behalf of the community, gave her money to go towards her trip to make sure she could do her training and stay in the right place."
Ryan took to social media after her win to thank a long list of friends and family.
"This is what dreams are made of!" she wrote.
"Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist.... I still can't believe this is real!
"Thank you to all my beautiful supportive family especially my mum, dad, sister, nan and partner Mac I wouldn't be where I am without you all.
"All my great supportive friends, the Goulburn community, the mighty Cabramatta Bowling club members and really the whole of Australia who tuned in and supported me.
"So so so PROUD to be an Australian!" she continued.
She also paid tribute to teammate and coach Karen Murphy as well as Bowls Australia.
The champion bowler works at Goulburn High School and is also a retained fire fighter although where she finds the time to be all three is still unknown.
Her workplace took the time earlier this week to show their support for Ms Ryan ahead of the games (pictured above).
Meanwhile her other employer also celebrated her win. Goulburn Fire Station Officer Darrell Law said they were proud to see one of their own taking on the world.
"We don't see Ellen as much as permeant firefighters but in my limited interaction I had with her she was very excited to be heading over," he said.
"It's fairly early, we only just found out but I'm sure there will be something (celebration) planned!"
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
