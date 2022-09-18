Crookwell Gazette
Upper Lachlan Shire Council seeks feedback on Crookwell crossing

Updated September 18 2022 - 5:44am, first published 5:30am
Businessman Floyd Davies, Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman and Mayor Pam Kensit on the Goulburn Street, Crookwell, pedestrian crossing earlier this year. The council is seeking feedback on proposed changes. Picture supplied.

Upper Lachlan Shire Council is seeking feedback on proposed changes to Crookwell's main street pedestrian crossing.

