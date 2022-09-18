Upper Lachlan Shire Council is seeking feedback on proposed changes to Crookwell's main street pedestrian crossing.
A spokesman said community comments, along with crash data and other road safety information, would help refine designs and improve safety at the Goulburn Street crossing.
"The council and Transport for NSW have been working closely on this issue and TfNSW understands there are concerns regarding pedestrian safety at the existing crossing," general manager Colleen Worthy said.
"Those concerns include:
Illegal and unsafe parking movements in Goulburn Street and the intersections of Roberts, Spring and Colyer Streets.
To improve safety and address community concerns, TfNSW has proposed:
1. Upgrading the crossing between Robert Street and Spring Street to a raised crossing;
2. Including a terracotta coloured platform surface to the raised crossing to increase visibility;
3. Improving line marking and signage related to the crossing;
4. Reducing the speed limit in areas of high pedestrian activity in and at entry to Goulburn Street;
5. Providing a primary area for pedestrians to step onto before stepping onto the crossing.
The spokesman said the council would particularly like feedback on whether people's key concerns had been understood regarding road safety in Goulburn Street; whether the community would support a reduced speed zone to improve safety for pedestrians; preferences for the location of high pedestrian activity areas, and whether the future area for the high pedestrian activity area should extend along Goulburn Street between Roberts and Spring Streets (one block) or between Roberts and Colyer Streets (two blocks).
To have your say or for more information, please visit the 'Have Your Say Upper Lachlan' website.
The community consultation period will be open from 14 September 14 to October 14.
Upper Lachlan Council will also run community consultation sessions on the future treatments for the approaches to the pedestrian crossing, as these will need to be modified to make the crossing safer.
The two public consultation meetings will be held on Wednesday, September 28. The community can attend in person at Emily Chalker Sports Centre in Robertson St Crookwell at either 10am or 5.30pm.
Following consultation a consultation summary will be prepared and recommendation made on the next steps.
