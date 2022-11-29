Upper Lachlan Shire Council has scored the lion's share of money allocated to the region for pothole and road repairs.
The Shire, which was heavily impacted by successive storms, has been granted $655,883 from the state government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair round.
Council general manager Colleen Worthy was not available for comment about the priority areas. However she previously said prolonged wet weather had damaged large parts of the 2500 linear kilometres of road network.
"We are prioritising the work..." she said.
"People have to understand that we can't fix all of them but we are working steadfastly through the list. People just have to drive to conditions."
In the past week, crews have repaired numerous potholes and broken patches on the Goulburn to Taralga Road, following community criticism. The repairs have earned the praise of Taralga residents. The Goulburn to Crookwell Road has also received attention.
Meantime, Goulburn Mulwaree Council has been allocated $439,896 for pothole repairs.
On Monday, CEO Aaron Johansson had not been advised of the amount. He also previously told The Post that priorities would be identified once the figure was known.
Roads around Tarago and Lake Bathurst and in the north, around Marulan, were severely impacted by successive flooding.
Also in the region, Yass Valley Shire Council has received $432,341.
In a message to ratepayers, Mayor Allan McGrath said in recent time, outdoor crews had hand-shovelled more than 400 tonnes of cold mix into potholes across Yass Valley.
"(It is) A temporary fix to make our roads a little safer whilst we patiently wait for our network to dry out so a more permanent solution can take place," he said.
Cooks Hill Road is one of many receiving attention.
Regional transport and roads minister, Sam Farraway said all 94 regional councils that applied for funding had been approved for grants.
"From December, councils across regional NSW will receive their share of $50 million to repair pothole-ravaged local and regional roads," he said.
"That's money going straight into the bank accounts...to help them cover the extra costs and workload pressures following this year's unprecedented rain and storms.
"These grants are a rapid injection of cash to help councils get on with the job of repairing potholes to get us through the wet summer ahead."
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
