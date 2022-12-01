Kathie Cosgrove summed up the feeling of many when she glimpsed the restored Sts Peter and Paul's Old Cathedral for the first time.
"I feel like I'm home again," the longtime parishioner said.
"It's been a long 12 months and it's an absolutely beautiful result."
Sue Burgess has been worshipping at the cathedral for more than 65 years.
"It is so much more than what I expected," she said.
"The stained windows are just magnificent and the Stations of the Cross - who would have thought?...It is just magnificent and I'm so glad to be back."
The words stunning and beautiful were on everyone's lips as Archbishop of Canberra/Goulburn, Christopher Prowse, re-opened the cathedral on Wednesday after a year-long $9 million restoration.
He was joined by Apostolic nuncio, The Most Reverend Charles Balzo, Bishops Pat Power, Terence Brady, Anthony Tarabay and Columba MacBeth-
Some 580 people poured into the cathedral to celebrate a milestone in the Cathedral's history. It also marked its 150th anniversary.
Trinity Catholic College students delivered a message stick from the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Catholic Commission.
In a special part of the Mass, the Archbishop dedicated the new altar mensa.
It was a poignant moment for Saint Saviour's Cathedral sub-dean, Canon Anne Wentzel.
"The blessing and anointing with oil were momentous. It was not so much about the re-opening of the cathedral but the blessing," she said.
A combined choir was in full voice for the Mass, attended by key people in the restoration journey, parishioners, the wider community and visitors. Goulburn's religious sisters, the city's catholic school students, Mayor Peter Walker, and several councillors were among them.
"Sts Peter and Paul's looks to its evangelising future and and not simply its glorious 150-year past," Archbishop Prowse said in his homily.
"May this sacred place be a 'New Bethel' to the good people of Goulburn and beyond. May it be an oasis of beauty in the concrete and steel of our modern world growing tired of false promises and misleading ideologies."
He told The Post it was a day everyone would remember and a great example of the church and governments working together for "everyone's betterment."
"It shows great hope for the future," Archbishop Prowse said.
"We can see that already in Goulburn's real estate and employment and it will have an even brighter future if we continue walking together, especially for the battlers and ones on the periphery. If we do this, Goulburn will continue to be a bright star in NSW and beyond."
The restoration is the culmination of 40 years' work that started in the 1980s with former parish priest, the late Father Laurie Blake. He realised early on that the Cathedral was 'sinking' and commissioned structural engineer, Claude Bagnara to stabilise it.
Father Blake's brother, Geoff and his wife, Shirley, were among the congregation.
Mr Blake said his brother was uppermost in thoughts and his name was inscribed on the opening plaque.
"It's unbelievable. They brought me down to have a look on Tuesday night and the amount of work is just incredible. Laurie would have loved it," he said.
Father Joshy said the Cathedral today was "standing on the shoulders of so many who went before."
They included former parish priests, Father Tony Percy, Father Dermid McDermott and longtime parishioner Brian Watchirs.
As Vicar-General, Father Percy sat on the current restoration committee, chaired by Dr Ursula Stephens.
"I'm relieved and it's a wonderful feeling to have it finished. It's a magnificent celebration..." Father Joshy said.
Project Strategies has overseen the restoration in the past few years. Director Stuart Cunningham attended the Mass with his father, Ralph.
"It's an extremely proud moment and (the result) is being well received by the community. It's fantastic to see everyone enjoying its rebirth," Stuart said.
The restoration has included stabilisation, sandstone repointing, a new slate roof, a rebuilt fleche, creation of a crypt access, moisture control, internal painting, restoration of sanctuary stencilling, refurbished sacristy, a narthex, new devotional areas, including a baptistry, a new ambo, and much more.
The restored Stations of the Cross, completed by International Conservation Services, are a special feature.
More than 250 people worked on the overall project.
Dr Stephens drew high praise from Archbishop Prowse for her oversight.
"She is a remarkable woman of faith and community engagement," he said.
Dr Stephens said the project represented three and a half years' solid work but everyone had played their part in a 40-year journey. In addition, the parish was "blessed" to have numerous conservation, restoration and liturgical experts guiding renewal of the world's "only greenstone church."
"My spirits were soaring to look down and see the cathedral completely full," she said.
"Seeing the look of joy on people's faces is worth every sleepless night."
The committee is still fundraising to cover a $2 million debt on the restoration. The debt is not a parish one.
On Wednesday, Father Percy launched a '$5000 Club,' which aims to enlist people to donate $5000 each.
In stage two, the committee wants to build a contemplative garden, convert old stables to a piety shop and tea rooms and convert the nearby Saint Brigid's to a heritage centre.
Meantime, church officials are awaiting a reply on a Papal application for the cathedral to be declared Australia's sixth minor basilica, making it a place of pilgrimage.
Following Wednesday's Mass, the community gathered for a celebratory lunch in the cathedral grounds.
