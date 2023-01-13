Crookwell Gazette
Gunning Lions Club proposes sale of seniors accommodation

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated January 13 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:51pm
The Gunning Lions Club is proposing to sell its units built for seniors in the late 1960s and surrounding land. Four residents have received 90 days' notice. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Four senior residents in Gunning units owned by the local Lions Club have been given 90 days' notice to find alternative accommodation.

