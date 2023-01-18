On a rare occasion when Mary Mooney was enjoying the Taralga rodeo as a spectator, the surrounding gazebo took off in a wind gust.
People scrambled to hold it down before it sailed over a fence, but in true style, Mary remained seated.
"I don't think there was a hair out of place," rodeo photographer, Jenny Solomon recalled.
"That was how she rolled, no fuss, no panic and always displayed her own kind of grace."
Mrs Mooney, who helped establish the Taralga Rodeo and Campdraft 55 years ago, passed away peacefully in a Corryong aged care facility on Sunday, January 15. She was ninety-three.
Event organisers will honour the community stalwart with a minute's silence and a tribute at the January 28 event. She served as secretary for 41 years.
"She gave her heart and soul to it every Australia Day and was like a humming bird running around making sure everything was running smoothly...She did a fabulous job," niece, Marilyn Mooney said.
Mary's legendary commitment to the event's organisation was recognised several years ago with an onsite 'shed' named in her honour - 'Mooney Lodge.'
Mrs Mooney is also being remembered for her involvement in a host of community organisations, including the town's Progress Association, Garden Club, annual AP&H Show, art show, Historical Society, Sunset Lodge and Taralga Showground cooperative. Mary was also wrote the Goulburn Post's 'Taralga News' for some 20 years.
Together with Don McKenzie and John Marshall she founded the town's Pony Club in 1959 which ran an annual children's ride to Bannaby. Over the years it has fostered valuable horse skills and a care and love of horses in generations of people.
Born Mary McGinnity on October 24, 1929, at Tooma, she became the the eldest of six children.
Marilyn said her early life was spent on the family farm, where a love of the outdoors and horses took hold. Boarding school was not for her.
Later, Mary played polocrosse and travelled in 'horse circles.' She met Taralga man, keen horseman and rodeo competitor, Kevin Mooney, at the Sydney Show.
Love blossomed and the couple married at Albury in 1954. They settled at Kevin's family sheep and cattle property, Mooneyvale on the Richlands Road, which he ran with brother, Lance.
"There were the two brothers and the two young brides and that was how Mary was introduced to the community," Marilyn said.
"She loved the outdoor life and was always there as Kevin's sidekick. If there were cattle to be rounded up, she'd be in like Flynn."
Mary never competed in rodeos and but rode horses into her sixties. She also bred the animals.
As a child, Marilyn said she spent many happy hours raising lambs or mustering cattle on Mary and Kevin's farm, across the road from her father, Pat's. When not on the property, Mary would be delivering Avon products, with Marilyn often by her side, and assiduously building her network of contacts.
Ever the ideas woman, she and Kevin and Colin 'Podge' Chalker grew the annual Australia Day sports carnival into the Taralga rodeo, attracting huge crowds to the town.
Committee member, Noelene Cosgrove, said Mary assumed much of the organisation, taking phone calls and manually entering entries.
"The rodeo was her baby. She had a great passion for it and built up a great rapport with the Australian Bushmen's, Campdraft and Rodeo Association. Everyone knew her," she said.
This week, the Southern Zone Rodeo Association paid tribute to Mary as an "iconic woman in rodeo" who would be sadly missed.
Farm life continued. When the Mooney brothers' partnership broke up, Mary and Kevin lived on a rear portion of the property, Guineacor. Later, they took up residence on 40 acres, Glendalough, on the Golspie Road.
Community remained close to heart. Twenty-one years ago, Mary started the Taralga Art show while part of the Progress Association with Margaret McGregor and Pat Hoares. It has grown to be a major drawcard each June long weekend.
"Mary was just always there wanting to do things, even when she was less able to do so," committee member," Jan Green said.
It was all ripe fodder for her weekly Taralga News column for the Goulburn Post.
"She really cared about the community...and just wanted to make it better," Marilyn said.
In 2009, her beloved Kevin died, following illness. They had been married for 55 years.
Rather than dwell on her lot, Marilyn said she was busier than ever.
In latter years she made the difficult decision to move into Taralga. Some two years ago, Mary shifted to aged care at Corryong, closer to family. True to style, she involved herself in activities until health failed.
Marilyn and sister, Claire, were with her when she passed away on Saturday. The former said she would remember Mary for her determination and resilience.
"She was very strong-minded and made the most of every situation," she said.
"I thought she was courageous, curious and open minded. Mary did things on her own terms and she was very much loved."
Tributes are also flowing from the community. Mrs Cosgrove said Mary would be greatly missed.
"Her funeral service will be a sad day but she has left us such a legacy. Everything she did was with passion," she said.
"Mary has left a little bit of volunteer in everyone."
Mary is survived by her siblings Tom, Brian, Colin, Pauline and Noeline and her many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held at Christ the King Catholic church on a date to be announced.
