Angus Taylor takes swipe at 'vicious behaviour' during campaign

Updated May 24 2022 - 6:10am, first published May 23 2022 - 7:30am
Hume MP Angus Taylor was re-elected at Saturday's election, albeit with a reduced margin. Photo: Louise Thrower.

Angus Taylor is being touted as a possible contender for the Liberals' leadership, following the Coalition's defeat at Saturday's election.

