CareFlight brings free emergency trauma care training to the Upper Lachlan region

CareFlight is hosting a unique community education workshop in Crookwell to help build resilience in local communities by improving access to health services and outcomes across Australia.
CareFlight's trauma care workshops are one of a kind and are provided at no cost to participants.
The training will be held on July 9 and July 10 at the emergency services complex at 1 MacIntosh Road, Crookwell
Lifelike medical manikins, simulated accident scenarios and specially-designed simulation equipment aid in the recreation of a high-pressure, hands-on environment, ensuring the training is realistic, applicable and improves participants' ability to connect learning to real-world situations.
In addition to lifesaving skills, personnel are armed with essential leadership, teamwork, situational awareness and communication skills that will help them respond to traumas.
Lara Neilsen, Head of Operations - Education and Training, said everyone should have the opportunity to be trained and equipped with the skills, knowledge and confidence to respond to emergencies and help save lives.
"The first few minutes after an accident can mean the difference between life and death for the patient. First responders do an incredible job for their community and can be called and at the scene of an accident before additional medical help arrives," she said.
"Through our partnership with local organisations, health services and emergency services, we are reinforcing the links in the chain of survival by ensuring that a higher level of care is available as soon as an incident occurs.
"This workshop is a boost for the emergency services in in the Upper Lachlan region.
"Off the back of an incredibly difficult few years facing floods and the pandemic, CareFlight is delighted to be able to bring the training into the community, thanks to government grants and community fundraising.
"Our aim is to empower locals with lifesaving skills and essential inter-agency collaboration, for the ultimate goal of creating a safer society."
The workshops are part of CareFlight's grassroots initiative to create a resilient and healthier community.
In collaboration with local groups and their members, CareFlight is building confidence in the emergency response abilities of locals in the community. CareFlight's Community Education workshops are coordinated by experienced doctors, paramedics and nurses who train first responders.
Participants in the upcoming CareFlight Community Education workshops include members from the State Emergency Service, Volunteer Rescue Association, Marine Rescue and St John Ambulance volunteers.
CareFlight is grateful for the Commonwealth Government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program for supporting CareFlight's mission to build resilience in communities.
