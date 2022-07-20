Crookwell Gazette
Our Future

$6.5 million upgrade for Taralga-Oberon road gets moving

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
July 20 2022 - 11:50pm
Three significant projects for the Taralga-Oberon Road will go to tender over the coming months, Upper Lachlan Shire (ULS) Council have announced.

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

