Collector Wind Farm Community Fund Applications now open

Upper Lachlan Shire Council advises that the Collector Wind Farm Community Fund has opened for applications as of 9.00am on Monday July 18, 2022 and close at 5.00pm on Friday August 12, 2022.
Advertisement
The Collector Wind Farm Community Fund aims to support initiatives that strengthen the local community through projects within 10kms of the wind farm.
The guidelines and application form are available on Council's website: www.upperlachlan.nsw.gov.au/community/grants.
Applications may be submitted by post to: PO Box 42, Gunning, NSW, 2581 or emailed to council@upperlachlan.nsw.gov.au.
For more information, please call Council on (02) 4830 1000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.