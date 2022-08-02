The great Cyril Eastlake saw Terry Hartnett's ability from the start.
The former Kiwi rugby league international was captain/coaching Goulburn United in the early 1960s when Hartnett caught his eye.
Advertisement
As Terry's former teammate, Barry Cranston explained, Harnett was easily picked as five-eighth for reserve grade after rising through the u18s side.
"Cyril saw Terry's ability as a ball running five-eighth and used that to advantage," he said.
"Cyril would call him 'Skinny' but everyone else called him 'Shadow' because of his great ability as a deceptive player with his hands and feet...He had a great football brain and ball-playing skills."
Tributes have flowed for Mr Hartnett, who died age 81 on July 4, following a short illness.
He was well known in local rugby league circles as a stand-out player for United in the 1960s and early 1970s. Mr Hartnett was also a successful coach of Taralga, United first and reserve grades and much later, Trinity Catholic College's First IV rugby side.
In 1982 he achieved his national coaching certificate level three, the highest national attainment at the time.
Mr Cranston said Harnett's influence on local rugby league was shaped by a flood of internationals to Goulburn in the early 1960s. There was the 'prince of centres,' the late Phil Jackson who captain coached Goulburn Workers, Harry Wells, Eastlake and Ron Ackland.
They were split between Workers and United, which played famous clashes drawing up to 3000 people at the heaving League Park and Workers Arena.
"There were so many people at the (League Park) games, you could hear the noise for miles away," Mr Harnett told The Post in 2007.
"In the grandstand, people stamped their feet whenever a try was scored and underneath, in the dressing rooms, you couldn't hear the coach talking.
"...When we won the 1962 grand final against Workers, the crowd was unbelievable. It took us an hour to get around the ground. It was mayhem."
Mr Cranston said the internationals' skill injection made Group 8 one of the strongest competitions and Hartnett relished the experience.
"His overall skill was as a clubman. Everyone liked him," he said.
Advertisement
Born in Goulburn on May 27, 1941, he one of nine children to Tom and Flo Hartnett. Terry grew up in Deccan Street and attended Saint Patrick's Technical School until age fifteen.
He was sporty, playing rugby league the moment he was old enough but also enjoyed swimming and learnt boxing at Saint Pat's.
Following school, Terry completed his panel beating apprenticeship with Don Chalker, where he worked for 12 years. Then he started his own panel beating business from a shed in Ellesmere Street before moving to rented premises in Knox Street. Later he purchased a building in Fenwick Crescent for the business.
Along the way, he met Wendy Plumb, from a similarly large Crookwell family.
"I thought what a quiet, gentle, respectful man he was," Mrs Hartnett said.
Advertisement
"He became part of our family forever. Everyone loved him."
They married in 1964 and subsequently had to two sons - Adam and Simon.
In his eulogy, Simon said his father always made time for them and deeply encouraged them in sport.
Rugby league remained a passion. Every Sunday he would pack up the family to watch the 'footy.' There were also famous gatherings at Taralga's 'top pub' in his coaching days.
"Terry had been offered to trial with Balmain but decided his heart lay in Goulburn," Mrs Hartnett said.
Advertisement
"He was ambitious in his own quiet, modest way."
He also enjoyed golf and became B-grade champion one year. Even after retirement 10 years ago, he exercised every day and maintained his fitness up until last May.
But it could not overcome the lung disease, sarcoidosis, that was believed to have started from chemicals used years ago in his business.
It took hold in the past year and in June, Terry was admitted to Goulburn Base Hospital with pneumonia.
He passed away at his home on July 4, with Wendy by his side. They had been married for 58 years. Only last year he described her as his soulmate and love of his life.
Advertisement
"I've felt privileged to have spent my life with such a kind and gentle person," Wendy said.
Our Lady of Fatima Church was packed to capacity for Mr Hartnett's funeral service on July 12. He was buried at Crookwell's Lawn Cemetery.
He is survived by Wendy, Adam, Simon, their partners and four grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings David, Veronica, Sue and Michelle.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.