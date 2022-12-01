Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News

Veolia Mulwaree Trust distributes grants to community groups

December 1 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the Veolia Mulwaree Trust recipients were on hand this week to gratefully accept the grants. Picture supplied.

The Veolia Mulwaree Trust has distributed more than $264,000 to 50 community groups and organisations as part of its third and final funding round of 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.