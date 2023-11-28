Hundreds of people will pour into Laggan on the weekend to watch pigs negotiate an obstacle course and shearers compete for glory.
The Laggan Pub Quickshear and Pig Races will be held on Saturday, December 2, promising what organisers describe as "a day of excitement, entertainment and community spirit."
Hosted at the iconic Laggan Pub on Peelwood Road, the event is expected to draw crowds from across the state.
The pigs, which come from Queensland, are pre-sponsored and compete in six races.
Crookwell Community Trust spokesperson, Tristan Kensit, said the jacket-wearing pigs navigate an obstacle course including ramps, gates and hay bales to reach a dish of milk at the end.
"It can be quite fascinating watching how they negotiate the obstacles," she said.
Raffle tickets are also sold for the pigs and they're auctioned off at the end.
Ms Kensit said the day traditionally drew up to 1500 people through the gates. Numbers will be bolstered this year with the Quickshear running in tandem. The competition attracts shearers from around the region, with registrations on the day contributing to the overall prize money.
In a departure from previous years, the day will be organised by the Crookwell Community Trust, taking over from the Upper Lachlan Foundation.
The former was established some 20 years ago to assist residents in financial distress.
President, Tim McCarthy said he appreciated the Upper Lachlan Foundation's gesture to allow the pig races to be staged as the Crookwell Trust's annual fundraiser.
Ms Kensit said the day usually raised about $20,000. This will be split between the Crookwell Community Trust, Crookwell Green Devils and Crookwell Dogs rugby and rugby league teams respectively, and the Laggan Progress Association. All three groups will also fundraise on the day.
Gates open at the Laggan Pub open at 10am. The pig races will begin at 12.30pm and finish at 5pm.
Ms Kensit said it promised to be an "exhilarating experience for all ages". There will also be live music, a food van and jumping castle for the children. The Laggan Pub courtesy bus will be operating into the evening to Crookwell.
The Laggan Pub Quickshear registrations open at 11am for novice, intermediate and open categories.
The $10 gate charge gives access to the pig races and the Quickshear.
For those looking to extend the festivities, camping is available and reservations can be made by contacting Stu at the Laggan Pub on 4837 3208.
"Don't miss out on this fantastic family fun day or seize the opportunity to bring a marquee and celebrate Christmas parties in a lively community atmosphere," Ms Kensit said.
